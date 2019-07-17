A Walla Walla woman, who pleaded not guilty to stealing from people she cared for and their children earlier this year, pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of both meth and controlled substance possession at a prison.
Rachael I. Butler, 34, received the latest charges after she allegedly tried planting drugs on the truck owned by a man she’d had a relationship with who works at the Washington State Penitentiary. The man was granted full custody of their child, according to records.
Her trial for the first case is scheduled for Aug. 14 and the second for Aug. 27.
She also has another case involving meth possession to which she pleaded not guilty Monday. Her trial for that case was scheduled for Aug. 27.