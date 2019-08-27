A Walla Walla woman pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to forgery and second-degree identity theft.
Vanessa A. Rangel, 37, was accused of stealing from Valley Residential Services, a supported living facility, by cashing checks with the forged signature of its executive director at various banks, according to court documents. The checks allegedly didn’t have the same fonts as the facility’s real checks, records stated, and were for amounts including $523.15 and $718.52, with another attempt for $852.34.
Her trial was scheduled for Oct. 14.