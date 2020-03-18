A Walla Walla woman accused of attacking another woman in January on Chase Avenue has been scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Demi R. Kveton, 24, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and intimidating a witness. Her trial was scheduled for May 12 and 13.
Police are still looking for her co-defendant, Sierra R. Uribe-Clay, 25, also of Walla Walla.
A witness told police on Jan. 25 she was walking on Chase Avenue, near Chestnut Street, when she was confronted by Uribe-Clay, who told her “someone wanted to talk to her,” records stated.
Uribe-Clay allegedly pulled her into Billy J. Sargent’s home at 505 Chase Ave. and locked the door. There, Kveton attacked the witness for being a “snitch” involved in separate case, records stated.
Kveton then took the witness’s cell phone and wallet and pointed a 9mm pistol at her, threatening to kill her as she ran, records stated. The witness suffered facial injuries, blurred vision and a cracked rib.
Sargent allegedly was watching the attack while armed with a pistol even though, as a felon, he’s not allowed to have firearms.
He was was arrested after police served a search warrant at his home in late January. He was charged with first-degree complicity to kidnapping, first-degree complicity to robbery, complicity to intimidating a witness, first-degree unlawful firearm possession and meth possession.
Kveton was arrested on Feb. 28. Her bail was set at $100,000.
Police are still looking for Uribe-Clay. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Walla Walla dispatchers at 509-527-1960.