A Walla Walla woman pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to charges related to an alleged kidnapping and intimidation case.
Angela M. Sargent, 32, was arrested on Feb. 19 after detectives searched her home at 505 Chase Ave. in January and found evidence allegedly connecting her to the case.
In the search, they arrested her husband, Billy J. Sargent, 34. He pleaded not guilty Feb. 10 to first-degree complicity to kidnapping, first-degree complicity to robbery, complicity to intimidating a witness, first-degree unlawful firearm possession and meth possession.
A witness told police on Jan. 25 she was walking on Chase Avenue near Chestnut Street when she was confronted by Sierra R. Uribe-Clay, 25, of Walla Walla, who told her “someone wanted to talk to her,” records stated.
Uribe-Clay allegedly pulled her into the Sargent’s home and locked the door.
Demi R. Kveton, 24, of Walla Walla, attacked the witness for being a “snitch,” records stated, pulling her down by her hair and repeatedly kicking her. The witness is involved in a separate case, records stated.
Billy Sargent allegedly was watching the attack while armed with a pistol even though, as a felon, he’s not allowed to have firearms.
Kveton stole the witness’s cell phone and wallet and pointed a 9mm pistol at her and threatened to kill her as she ran, records stated. The victim had injuries to her face, including a black eye, cracked rib and blurred vision.
During the warrant search, police found a .22 Smith & Wesson with its serial number removed and meth, among other things.
They interviewed Angela Sargent who first denied knowing about the gun, records stated, but her DNA was found on it. She then admitted holding the weapon once. She denied knowing about the meth, records stated.
However, detectives found messages between her and Billy Sargent regarding illegal drug sales, carrying the gun for safety and luring the witness to their home, knowing she would be confronted by Kveton, records stated.
After detectives gathered evidence, they arrested Angela Sargent at her home and she was formally charged. Her trial was set for April 16. Her bond is $100,000 at the Walla Walla County Jail.
Uribe-Clay and Kveton were not at the Sargent home when police served the search warrant in late January. Police asked for the public’s help finding them, and located Kveton on Feb. 28.
Her first appearance was Monday and her bond was set at $100,000. Her charges are first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and intimidating a witness.
Police are still looking for Uribe-Clay, whose charges are first-degree kidnapping, first-degree complicity to robbery, second-degree complicity to assault and intimidating a witness. Documents state she is Hispanic, about 5-foot-5-inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Walla Walla dispatchers at 509-527-1960.