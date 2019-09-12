A Dixie woman pleaded guilty last week in Walla Walla County Superior Court to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission, second-degree stolen property possession, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Cheyanne S. Weems, 29, entered her pleas Sept. 3 to the charges in connection to a high-speed chase and shooting on Aug. 3.
According to documents filed with the court, on the morning of Aug. 3, Amanda M. Warren, 38, of Walla Walla, allegedly stole items from an 88-year-old man in the 800 block of South Campbell Road in Walla Walla and then attempted to smother him with a pillow. She was reportedly seen leaving the area in a white 2012 Toyota Prius that was reported stolen from College Place.
The Prius was next seen at a residence on Clodius Road between Walla Walla and Waitsburg that was found to have been burglarized. A Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputy who had been investigating the burglary spotted the vehicle and followed it into Dixie, where the deputy saw a female passenger, identified as Weems, exit the car.
Weems was arrested shortly afterward for investigation of possessing a ring taken from the Clodius Road residence, being in a vehicle she knew was stolen and “willfully hindering or delaying” the deputy’s investigation into the burglary. She pleaded not guilty late last month.
Her sentencing was scheduled last week for Sept. 16.
Warren has remained in jail since she pleaded not guilty last month and faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. Her trial is set for Sept. 24.