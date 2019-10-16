A Walla Walla woman pleaded guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to reduced charges related to a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting earlier this year.
Amanda M. Warren, 38, pleaded guilty to multiple felonies, including two counts of residential burglary, stolen vehicle possession, three counts of second-degree attempted assault, three counts of third-degree attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. The charges were reduced from the original, which included first-degree attempted murder.
Her sentencing was scheduled for mid-November. If sentenced within the standard range for her high offender score of 9-plus, she’s facing 5 ¼ to 7 years in prison for the first count alone. The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison, $20,000 in fines or both.
Warren has remained at the Walla Walla County Jail with a $602,100 bond since her arrest Aug. 8, after she was treated for gunshot wounds.
Warren was accused of stealing items from an 88-year-old man on the morning of Aug. 3 in the 800 block of South Campbell Road, west of College Place. After allegedly taking the items, including rings and many other pieces of jewelry, cash and his will, she tried killing him, records stated.
The man told police he was sitting in his recliner when he saw a woman, later identified as Warren, who said she was a house cleaner, and was replacing his usual cleaner. She then asked for his cellphone to tell her boss she was there to clean, but she never called anyone, records stated.
Warren then told the man she wanted him to see something in the spare bedroom, so he went and she allegedly approached him from behind and put her arm around his neck, obstructing his breathing while putting a pillow over his face, and he fell to the ground, records stated. However, he told police he grabbed onto Warren’s shirt, ripped it and her bra, and scratched her right breast, trying to free himself, while she punched him in the head. Authorities later noticed red marks on her right chest, consistent with the man’s story, records stated.
Warren eventually left the home, records stated. The man told police she left in a white car, records stated.
He sought help from a neighbor, as Warren had taken his phone, records stated. The neighbor told police the car was a white Toyota Prius, records stated.
At 12:08 p.m. the same day, College Place police learned of a stolen white 2012 Toyota Prius, according to documents.
Additionally, Warren was found to be in connection with multiple burglaries reported in Umatilla County involving a woman asking elderly people if she could clean their homes, after which the people noticed items had been stolen, records stated.
Still on the same day, Warren and another woman, Cheyanne S. Weems, 29, of Dixie, were accused of burglary at a Waitsburg home. They fled in the white Prius when authorities gave chase on U.S. Highway 12. Weems got out of the car in Dixie, where she was arrested, while Warren continued speeding, but was caught when authorities were able to stop the Prius with spike strips and other techniques near Burbank, according to reports.
Just after 3 p.m., Warren brandished a firearm, records stated, and two Washington State Patrol troopers and one Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy fired their weapons at Warren, injuring her. She was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries.
Weems was sentenced in September to 20 days in jail after she pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of obstructing a law enforcement officer. The sentence also included to-be-determined restitution, $250 in fines and fees, two years of probation and an alcohol/drug evaluation. Her 20 days in jail were to be served on consecutive weekends starting Sept. 20, from 7 p.m. Fridays to 7 p.m. on Sundays.