Woman on foot injured in Sunday collision

A woman's leg was injured Sunday evening when a vehicle struck her while she was on foot at Chestnut Street and Ninth Avenue.
The vehicle was traveling north on Ninth Avenue, stopped for a traffic light at Chestnut Street and turned right on red, east onto Chestnut Street where it struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson.
The person received some kind of leg injury and was taken to the hospital, he wrote in an email.
The pedestrian was likely a 32-year-old woman, according to the Walla Walla Fire Department's press log.
Knudson said he didn't have more information, as officers were completing their reports.