A Walla Walla woman accused of assaulting her children pleaded guilty Monday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Jenean A. Lucero, 26, originally was charged with first-degree child assault but made an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree abandonment of a dependent person.
She and her boyfriend at the time, Stephan L. Cleveland, 22, were arrested May 7, 2019, after Lucero’s 2-year-old and 4-year-old were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center on May 6 with multiple injuries police believe were caused by the couple.
Lucero told police a metal rack with toys had fallen on the 2-year-old, who was later airlifted to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane.
According to court records, the medical exams showed the child’s injuries — including a fractured right femur, two broken forearm bones and marks on the chest, neck and face from being strangled — could not have been caused by the metal rack falling. The furniture reported to have caused the injuries was light and inexpensive, police said.
The 4-year-old suffered bruising on the face, forehead and back, records stated. The child told police that Lucero and Cleveland were upset because the rack had fallen and “spanked” her sibling and that Cleveland had “hurt” the younger child.
The older child also told police that on another occasion Cleveland had covered the child’s mouth and nose with his hand, records stated.
Lucero’s sentencing in this case has not been scheduled, but she could face up to one year in jail for each count.
Cleveland has remained in the Walla Walla County Jail since last May on a $176,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree child rape several weeks after his initial charge.
His trial is scheduled now for April 21, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.