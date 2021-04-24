A woman named in police reports connected to a local vehicle theft ring admitted to taking an ATV without permission from Walla Walla's Eritage Resort.
Angelica Martinez, 24, entered her plea Thursday, April 22, in Walla Walla County Superior Court. She pleaded guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission, a Class C felony, and second-degree trespassing, a misdemeanor.
According to Martinez's guilty statement, she assisted in taking a John Deere ATV from Eritage at 1319 Bergevin Springs Road in September 2020.
She's scheduled to be sentenced May 17 for her crimes. Martinez has no prior felonies, attorneys said.
The September incident was named in a police report involving a string of vehicle thefts around the Walla Walla Valley, led by Daniel L. Strain, 33, of Walla Walla.
Strain pleaded guilty in January to four charges earlier this year, all stemming from multiple events in 2020 — first-degree vehicle theft, second-degree vehicle theft, obstructing law enforcement and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Strain was sentenced March 3 to 88 days in jail and $549.01 in fees and fines, according to the Washington Courts database. He was given credit for 88 days already served in jail.
Strain reportedly stole multiple trucks from around the area and also got into an altercation with police in December when he was out of jail awaiting another court date.
Martinez and another man were named in court documents from the September incident where Strain reportedly talked Martinez and the man into helping him steal the ATV.