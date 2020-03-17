A Walla Walla woman is to serve 15 months for witness intimidation, attempted kidnapping and other charges.
Karlee A. Phillips, 22, was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla Superior Court after pleading guilty Feb. 24.
Phillips and Mollie R. Janson — also known as Mollie Alexander and Mollie Evans — 30, of College Place, began harassing a woman Dec. 22 while the three were riding in Janson’s van.
They were headed to a home, where a man — against whom the woman was to testify in trial — had been on house arrest.
The woman told police she gave Janson her phone to “avoid any problems,” records stated. And when the three arrived at the North Palouse Street home, the woman explained to the other two that the man had new charges in which she wasn’t involved. But Janson and Phillips continued threatening, pushing and shoving her, records stated.
The woman ran to Safeway on Rose Street, with one following her in the van and the other on foot, where employees called the police.
Janson and Phillips lere arrested that night.
Phillips pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness, first-degree complicity to theft, second-degree attempted kidnapping, and conspiracy to tampering with physical evidence.
Her sentence included 15 months in prison for each count, to run concurrently. It also included required drug treatment, 15 months of community custody, $500 in fines and fees, and to-be-determined restitution.
Janson’s trial is scheduled for Nov. 17. Her charges are second-degree robbery, witness intimidation, second-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.