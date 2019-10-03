A Walla Walla woman was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to one and a half years in prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative for three felony cases.
Jillian R. Hamilton, 30, pleaded guilty to felonies earlier this year, including leading police on a chase in March, when she crashed her Acura into two other cars at state Route 125 and Meadowbrook Street, injuring three people, court records stated. She also was charged with forgery, identity theft, and making false or misleading statements to a public servant in February, and was caught with drugs during a house raid in December 2018.
On Monday, Hamilton said she was ready for a change.
“I’m desperate to turn my life around,” she said before her sentencing.
She made a plea deal with prosecutors for the three cases to receive the reduced sentence and chemical dependency treatment in prison.
The sentence included 12 and 3/4 months confinement, with credit for 149 days served, and $500 in fines and fees for one case; 19 months with 147 days credit and $500 in fines and fees for the second case; and 17 months with 133 days credit and $500 in fines and fees for the third case. All prison terms will run concurrently and with terms for charges in each case, which were less than what has been listed.