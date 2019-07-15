A La Grande woman was arrested Friday in Milton-Freewater after she allegedly bought a car from a College Place man with counterfeit money.
College Place police responded at 7:23 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Southeast Third Street after Julio Ocampo reported his blue 2000 Cadillac DeVille was stolen. He told police he agreed to meet a buyer for his car at his home, after listing the Cadillac through Facebook Marketplace, according to a College Place Police Department release.
Rebecca A. Loehr, 31, allegedly gave Ocampo counterfeit cash after the two signed a bill of sale and he gave her the vehicle’s title. He discovered after she left that the money was fake, the release said.
Regional law enforcement agencies were informed of the incident, and Milton-Freewater police stopped the car on 12th and Main streets, the release stated. Loehr was booked into the Umatilla County Jail for investigation of stolen vehicle possession and driving with a suspended license. She also may face charges of investigation of vehicle theft, counterfeiting and obtaining a signature by deception in Washington, the release stated.