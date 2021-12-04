Police arrested a woman allegedly threatening people with a machete at a Walla Walla park on Saturday morning, Dec. 4.
An officer arriving at Wildwood Park, 7 S. Division St., at around 10:40 a.m. witnessed 35-year-old Shelby D. Brown "yelling at people, stating she was going to kill them," according to the Walla Walla Police Department release.
Officers cleared people out of the park and attempted to subdue Brown with a pepper ball gun, but they "ran into problems with that piece of equipment," according to the report.
They were finally able to take her into custody using a Taser, and she was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center to be examined. No information was provided on Brown's medical condition.
She was later booked into Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of felony threats, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest, the report said.
