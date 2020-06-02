A woman was arrested Sunday evening and appeared Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court after she allegedly broke into a home, destroyed items and assaulted a woman and an officer.
College Place police responded at 7:11 p.m. Sunday to a home on Date Avenue, where they found Jennifer C. Martinez, 35, being restrained by a man while allegedly trying to fight people.
Witnesses told police Martinez broke into the woman’s home, damaged a TV and other items and started a fight with the woman. The woman said Martinez “went crazy” when the woman confronted her about being in her home without permission, so the woman defended herself.
Martinez also allegedly entered a separate downstairs home, but left after being confronted by a man who later told police he wanted to press charges.
While in the police vehicle Martinez allegedly slipped her right hand out of her handcuffs and started banging on the windows. An officer opened the door and was kicked several times in the abdomen and legs. He tried calling on his radio for help, but she allegedly ripped it off his vest. Onlookers yelled at two other officers in the home for help and two were able to re-handcuff her.
Martinez was arrested for investigation of residential burglary, third- and fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief. Her bond was set at $15,000.