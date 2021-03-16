Police arrested a woman Monday, March 15, after stopping a vehicle headed the wrong way on Highway 12.
Kristin D. Dewey was booked at 5:33 p.m. at Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of driving under the influence and for a hit-and-run incident.
Walla Walla Police Department officials reported at about 2:40 p.m., a city patrol officer noticed a vehicle going eastbound on Highway 12 in the westbound lane near Clinton Street.
The officer raced to catch up with the vehicle and pinned it with his vehicle to the center divider to keep the wrong-way driver from traveling any farther or striking any oncoming rigs, department spokesman Gunner Fulmer said.
It was later determined by 911 callers reporting the incident that Dewey also allegedly drove through a pond on Estrella Street near the Whitman College campus.
The Walla Walla officer was assisted by Washington State Patrol, and that agency made the arrest, Fulmer said.
Dewey has not yet had a first court appearance.