The girlfriend of a convicted killer agreed to an order that will dismiss her charges of witness intimidation and harassment if she complies with terms until 2022.
Alissa J. Prock, 19, of Walla Walla, pleaded not guilty to the charges in August 2019 and agreed on Jan. 21 to the stipulated order of continuance.
She was accused of using a fake social media profile to threaten a woman set to testify in a manslaughter trial against Robert Sregzinski last year, records stated.
Police said Prock was dating Sregzinski, who was sentenced July 31 to more than 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault stemming from a 2016 homicide.
Prock’s charges will be dismissed in two years if she complies with terms, including not committing similar crimes, paying restitution to the victim and $100 to the county clerk, notifying the clerk of address changes, participating in moral reconation therapy and not contacting the victim.
If Prock violates conditions, she faces an automatic finding of guilt and sentencing at a judge’s discretion.