Woman admits to stealing from Valley Residential Services

A Walla Walla woman pleaded guilty Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to theft, an amended charge from her original.
Vanessa A. Rangel, 37, was accused of stealing from Valley Residential Services, a supported living facility, by cashing checks with the forged signature of its executive director at various banks, according to court documents.
The checks allegedly didn’t have the same fonts as the facility’s real checks, records stated, and were for amounts including $523.15 and $718.52, with another attempt for $852.34.
Her original charges were forgery and second-degree identity theft, both felonies, but she made a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to third-degree theft, a misdemeanor.
Her sentencing has yet to be scheduled.