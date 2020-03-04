A Walla Walla woman pleaded guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court to amended charges of intimidating a witness, first-degree complicity to theft, second-degree attempted kidnapping and conspiracy to tampering with physical evidence.
Karlee A. Phillips, 21, originally was charged with second-degree robbery and intimidating a witness. She and Mollie R. Janson, aka Mollie Alexander and Mollie Evans, 30, of College Place, allegedly began harassing a woman Dec. 22 while the three were riding in Janson’s van.
They were headed to a home where a man — against whom the alleged victim was to testify in trial — had been on house arrest.
The woman told police she gave Janson her phone to “avoid any problems,” records stated. And when the three arrived at the North Palouse Street home, the alleged victim explained to the other two that the man had new charges in which she wasn’t involved, but Janson and Phillips continued threatening, pushing and shoving her, records stated.
The woman ran to Safeway on Rose Street, with one following her in the van and the other on foot. There, employees called the police.
Janson and Phillips left before officers arrived, records stated. Both were arrested that night, and bond was set the next day at $75,000 each.
Janson pleaded not guilty in January to second-degree robbery, intimidating a witness, second-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping. Her trial is scheduled for Nov. 17.
On Feb. 24, Phillips also pleaded guilty in an earlier, unrelated case to second-degree vehicle prowling and making false or misleading statements to a public servant.