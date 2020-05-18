A Milton-Freewater woman pleaded guilty Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to the amended charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Kristi M. Childers, 23, was arrested Dec. 29, 2019, after police responded to the Green Lantern on Isaacs Avenue for a disturbance.
Childers, whose original charges also included third-degree assault, dropped in a plea deal, allegedly was yelling at employees. They told police they couldn’t understand her.
An officer tried coaxing her out of the bar, but she fell, and the officers arrested her and took her outside, records stated.
She allegedly kept yelling while officers helped her into a patrol car. However, she fell into the car and kicked one officer in the stomach twice, records stated.
She was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail the same day. Her first court appearance was Dec. 30.
Her sentencing has not yet been scheduled.