A woman was charged in Walla Walla County with third- and fourth-degree assault after she allegedly punched another woman and tried punching an officer earlier this month.
Kaonna M. Olney, 23, with no known address, was arrested Feb. 6 after College Place police responded at 8:30 a.m. to Waypoint on Kelly Place.
An employee said Olney struck another resident multiple times in the face and head. The two were sent to their respective rooms.
Security footage showed the alleged assault, with Olney punching another resident for about 35 seconds, records stated, before staff intervened and broke up the two.
The woman didn’t return any punches, according to records, and had a bloody nose and yogurt covering her clothes, which she had been eating.
When officers spoke with Olney, she at first allegedly didn’t say anything, but then she charged toward an officer “swinging her closed fists wildly toward his face.” The officer stepped backward while another wrapped his arms around the woman’s midsection, trapping her arms.
After medics checked her, Olney was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail with a $5,000 bond. Her arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 24.