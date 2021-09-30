A Kalama, Washington, woman accused of mailing meth to an inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary had additional charges presented against her in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Tina Mills, 53, initially pleaded not guilty last year to second-degree contraband introduction for allegedly mailing her husband, Jonathan Mills, some meth-laced greeting cards.
Mills’ attorney, Julie Carlson Straub, said prosecutors removed the contraband charge and instead charged Mills with four counts of delivering meth.
Mills, whom Carlson Straub said is divorcing her husband, pleaded not guilty to all four charges and waived her right to a speedy trial. A new jury trial date was to be set at another time.
Carlston Straub said the extra time would be necessary because new discovery must be presented, including a large number of prison communications from Jonathan Mills.
The incarcerated man was transferred to Clallam Bay Corrections Center some time last year.
