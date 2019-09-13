A College Place woman has been accused of forging $4,229.90 in Pizza Hut payroll checks.
Brittany L. Slayton, 33, was arrested on Aug. 8 on charges of first-degree identity theft, six counts of forgery, and third-degree theft in connection to the Pizza Hut checks. She was arrested July 31 in a separate, unrelated case for investigation of two forgery counts, two counts of identity theft, and theft at Valley Residential Services, court records stated.
In the most recent case, police officers obtained photos of Slayton cashing five checks at U.S. Bank with Columbia Basin Pizza Hut Inc. as the payer to Slayton, records stated. Their investigations also included contact with a Pizza Hut spokesman, who told them she wasn’t an employee.
Slayton’s arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 23.