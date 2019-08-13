A Walla Walla woman was charged with forgery and second-degree identity theft after she allegedly cashed forged checks.
Vanessa A. Rangel, 37, is accused of stealing from Valley Residential Services, a supported living facility, by cashing several checks with the forged signature of its executive director at various banks, according to court documents. The checks allegedly didn’t have the same fonts as the facility’s real checks, records stated, and were for amounts including $523.15 and $718.52, and another attempt for $852.34.
Her first appearance was Aug. 12 and her arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 26.