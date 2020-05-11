A College Place woman has been accused of cashing a stolen check worth more than $1,000.
Caitlin M. Speich, 30, was arrested Monday morning after police investigated reports from another woman who said one of her checks was cashed by someone else at Banner Bank in March for $1,700.
The woman said she didn't know Speich, who allegedly signed the check. However, Speich was in a relationship with a man who worked for the victim in 2019, she told police.
A search warrant for Speich’s account was served, and an ATM photo of Speich was found, in which she deposited a check for $1,700 on March 23 at the Waitsburg branch.
Speich was later charged with first-degree identity theft and forgery.
Her first appearance was Tuesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court, and her arraignment was scheduled for June 15.