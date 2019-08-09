A woman suspected of being the driver in a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Saturday near Burbank appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court today on new accusations, including first-degree attempted murder.
Amanda M. Warren, 38, of Walla Walla, was arrested Thursday after recovering at a hospital from multiple gun shot wounds she received after she allegedly led officers on a long chase and brandished a gun at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, records stated. Two Washington State Patrol troopers and one Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy fired their weapons at Warren, injuring her.
This morning, she appeared in court to set her bail at $600,000 and appoint Jesse Montagnino as her defense attorney. She is under investigation for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and residential burglary.
On Aug. 6 she was charged with residential burglary, stolen vehicle possession and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
Police said between 10:30 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Warren stole items from an 88-year-old man in the 800 block of South Campbell Road in Walla Walla. After allegedly taking the items, including rings and many other pieces of jewelry, cash and his will, she tried killing him, records stated.
The man told police he was sitting in his recliner when he saw a woman, later identified as Warren, who said she was a house cleaner, and was replacing his usual cleaner. She then asked for his cellphone to tell her boss she was there to clean, but she never called anyone, records stated.
Warren then told the man she wanted him to see something in the spare bedroom, so he went and she allegedly approached him from behind and put her arm around his neck, obstructing his breathing, put a pillow over his face, and he fell to the ground, records stated. However, he told police he grabbed onto Warren’s shirt, ripping it and her bra, and scratched her right breast, trying to free himself, while she punched him in the head. Authorities later noticed red marks on her right chest, consistent with the man’s story, records stated.
Warren eventually got off the man and left the home, records stated. The man told police she left in a white car, records stated.
He sought help from a neighbor, as Warren had taken his phone, records stated. The neighbor told police the car was a white Toyota Prius, records stated.
At 12:08 p.m. the same day, College Place police learned of a stolen white 2012 Toyota Prius, according to documents.
Additionally, Warren was found to be in connection with multiple burglaries reported in Umatilla County involving a woman asking elderly people if she could clean their homes, after which the people noticed items had been stolen, records stated.
Police searched the Toyota on Wednesday and found the stolen items belonging to the man, records stated.
Additional reports say Warren and another woman arrested Saturday, 29-year-old Cheyanne S. Weems of Dixie, burglarized a home in Waitsburg then fled when authorities gave chase on U.S. Highway 12. Weems got out of the car in Dixie, where she was arrested, while Warren continued speeding, but was caught when authorities were able to stop the Prius near Burbank, according to reports.