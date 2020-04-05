A 49-year-old woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after she allegedly shoved an officer and later punched a corrections officer in the jaw.
Tammy Zeller, of Walla Walla, was watching her daughter’s children when one of them called their mother to say Zeller was “going crazy and has been drinking,” records stated. The mother then called dispatchers.
Officers responded at 2:20 p.m. to the 800 block of South Fourth Avenue, where Zeller became threatening with them, the report said. She told them she had coronavirus and she had infected them, too.
After officers coaxed her into going to bed, Zeller re-emerged and threatened to kill an officer, despite repeated requests to calm down.
One of the officers pushed her back “with very minimal force,” records stated, as she apparently was inches from him, but she shoved him with two hands and ripped his radio from his vest.
She was taken to Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of two counts of third-degree assault.
When Zellers was at the jail, she also allegedly struck a corrections officer in the jaw with her fist while jail staff were attempting to place a restraining device on her, as she was still uncooperative.
The alleged crime also was captured by surveillance video.
She appeared in court Friday and was released pending further proceedings.