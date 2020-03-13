A 36-year-old Walla Walla woman has been accused of assaulting and threatening her mother.
Megan A. Fauver was arrested early Saturday morning after Walla Walla police responded to a home on K Street.
Upon arrival, officers saw an open front window and knocked and rang the doorbell, but no one responded.
A woman, who apparently was Fauver’s mother, finally yelled from the west side of the home, records stated. She appeared upset and was crying.
She told police she was scared Fauver would attack her again and began crawling out the window, but police told her they would meet her at the door and that the front window was open, indicating Fauver likely had escaped through it, records stated.
Officers noticed the front area of the home was “a mess,” and the woman told them Fauver came home around midnight but was locked outside.
When the woman let Fauver in, she went to her room, records stated, but emerged and grabbed the woman at her shirt collar, “swinging her around violently.”
The woman fell to the ground and Fauver allegedly kicked or struck her with her knee several times in the ribs. Fauver then was over her and told her “just lay there and relax, you’re gonna die,” records stated.
The woman was able to escape and arm herself with a butcher knife, which kept Fauver at a distance, and went to her room until police arrived.
Fauver’s sister allegedly found Fauver walking down Middle Waitsburg Road, where officers arrested her just before 1:43 a.m. and took her to the Walla Walla County Jail. She was charged with the domestic violence crimes of harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Her first court appearance was Monday, and her arraignment was scheduled for March 23.