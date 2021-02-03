Through the work of a Walla Walla Police Department officer and his K-9 partner, a man with reportedly a pack full of drugs ready to be delivered landed behind bars Monday.
Clifford R. Sain III was booked into Walla Walla County Jail shortly after noon for warrants, plus new accusations of illegal drugs possession with intent to deliver, according to a news release.
At about 11:50 a.m,. the police officer and K-9 Watts were patrolling the area of Chestnut Street and Chase Avenue when the officer spotted Sain riding in a vehicle. Sain jumped out and took off running to a nearby apartment building when the officer called him by name.
Sain dumped the contents of his backpack in an apartment, according to the release. The police dog alerted his handler that the odor of drugs was present. A warranted search discovered about an ounce of methamphetamine, individually packaged and prepared for deliveries, inside the pack, police allege.
All of this came as a surprise to the people living in the apartment, who reported to police they “were just sitting there” when Sain barged through their door.