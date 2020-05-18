Talking about sexual assault is tough enough for victims, but with a worldwide pandemic, it can be even more difficult.
As a solution for those survivors, 21-year-old Whitman College senior and Colorado native Allie Seracuse applied for and won a $3,000 grant from the school’s Ben Rabinowitz Award.
Her Instagram page, @oWWnyourstory, provides a space where victims can post anonymously their sexual assault stories and gain support from the online community. All they do is either send a direct message or click on the Google link that takes them to another page, which captures their story anonymously.
Seracuse said she plans to use the money for further developing the Instagram page, including getting help from a Spanish translator, she said, and providing workshops, even if they need to be remote due to the pandemic. She also said she began working with a member of staff at the YWCA.
"I want to allocate it (the money) appropriately to build this platform for the people in Walla Walla," Seracuse said.
The grant “assists students with demonstrated leadership skills who wish to implement new projects or learning opportunities that promote compassion in medicine or politics and enrich the campus community,” its website stated.
After completion, the winner “must present the outcome of their project either in the following semester or within one year of winning the award, whichever is most appropriate,” it also said.
Seracuse said she applied for the grant in mid-March and received it April 24.
“It just increases compassion in the Walla Walla community,” Seracuse said. “I think it’s (sexual assault) a very isolating experience.”
And yet the crime is somewhat common.
Every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. The site also reported one in six American women have been raped or the victim of attempted rape in their lifetime.
But that doesn’t mean they can or will report it, especially now.
“In this time where we are spending most of our time in the house, it is important to think about those stuck in a house with their abuser,” Seracuse said. “My Instagram page creates a safe space for them to be heard and creates a community of support.”
She wants as many as possible to be heard, she said, which is why she has translated some of it to Spanish herself and plans to hire someone to help with more difficult translations.
“I really believe that language shouldn’t be a barrier,” she said.
Another vital component to helping people, she said, is her plan to have a Seattle-based inspirational speaker talk on empowered storytelling. But the speaker may have to talk remotely, she said, due to the pandemic. She said she was still ironing out details.
Also, Seracuse wanted to add a workshop, she said, perhaps coinciding with the speaker.
She said she’d heard first-hand how telling stories helped survivors.
“It's the best way to empower them,” she said of survivors’ sharing. “The only thing you can control is your story.”