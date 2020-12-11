A Weston man accused in what the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office has dubbed "The Great Toilet Paper Caper of 2020" has pleaded not guilty.
Matthew G. Gillum, 35, allegedly broke into a Waitsburg home and made off with a large cache of toilet paper along with antiques.
He is charged in Walla Walla Superior Court with one count burglary Walla Walla Superior Court, were he entered is plea Monday.
Gillum was released from jail upon the arrest Nov. 20 and sent home Nov. 24, pending his trial set for March 2-3 at 9:30 a.m.
The value of the stolen items, included 22 packages of toilet paper, exceeded $1,000 according to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. It called the caper "the the largest seizure of stolen toilet paper in agency history."