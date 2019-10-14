MILTON-FREEWATER — A Weston man led police on a high-speed car and foot chase Saturday afternoon through Milton-Freewater.
The man, later identified as Jesse P. Jackson, 32, was seen speeding at 3:13 p.m. in a 1996 Ford Taurus in the 1000 block of Lamb Street, according to a release. He turned into the driveway of St. Francis-Assisi Church on Vining Street and continued east, then headed south on Vining Street, the release stated.
The officer next saw Jackson go through the Vining Street and Eighth Avenue stop sign, the release stated. Jackson continued on many streets, until stopping on Sixth Avenue, where he ran on foot and the officer continued chasing.
A Taser was used to stop Jackson, and police arrested him. He was found with what police believe is meth and other drugs, the release stated, and booked into the Umatilla County Jail for investigation of felony eluding, misdemeanor eluding, reckless driving, unlawful controlled substance possession, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and interfering with a police officer.