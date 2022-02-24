A Weston man was recently arrested for allegedly robbing the Vape N Goods store on North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
A Weston man was arrested Feb. 18 for an alleged Feb. 6 robbery of the Vape N Goods store on North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
Erik C. Isaman, 38, is charged with second-degree robbery. Bail has been set at $50,000. As of Thursday, Feb. 24, he remains in jail, according to the Umatilla County Jail roster.
Employees at Vape N Goods reported to police that a man with a gun robbed the store and fled on foot on Feb. 6, according to a Milton-Freewater Police Department release.
On Feb. 18, Isaman was spotted at Sam’s Stop and Shop in Milton-Freewater and was arrested, the report stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.