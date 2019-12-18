WESTON — A Weston man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, after Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies’ month-long investigation of his alleged child sex crimes.

Kenneth Allan Gascon-Martin, 29, was arrested for investigation of first-degree rape, first-degree forcible sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, second-degree sexual abuse with an object, strangulation, and contributing to sexual delinquency of a minor.

Sheriff’s Lt. Sterrin Holcomb said deputies received information in late November about an alleged sex crime committed by Gascon-Martin.

Detectives said multiple children were alleged victims, according to a release, and they sought more victims, as the investigation continued.

Deputies arrested Gascon-Martin at 211 N. Water St., Apt. 1A, in Weston. He was booked at 1:05 p.m. into the Umatilla County Jail with a $525,000 bail.

Umatilla County Prosecutor Dan Primus told the U-B this morning he would “look into” replying to requests on whether charges were filed.

