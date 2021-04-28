A Department of Corrections officer who was attacked by an inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla is recovering at home, officials said.
DOC spokesperson Jacque Coe said the unnamed employee returned home after a hospital stay.
"Our thoughts are with them and wishing a swift recovery," Coe said in an email.
The employee reportedly was attacked by a prisoner last week and was rushed to the hospital with "serious" injuries, Coe said previously. The West Complex temporarily restricted movement after the assault
Walla Walla Police Department Sgt. Gunner Fulmer said the investigation ongoing, but charges could be coming soon.