A warrant was issued Tuesday for a Walla Walla woman suspected of burglarizing a home and leading authorities on a chase that ended with police shooting and injuring her on Highway 12 near Burbank on Saturday.
Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Scott Wolfram filed the document asking officers to arrest Amanda M. Warren, 38, of Walla Walla. She’s been charged with residential burglary, stolen vehicle possession, and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
Her bail has been set at $100,000, according to court documents.
Police have still not formally identified the two women allegedly involved in this chase, but the warrant clearly fingers Warren as the driver of the car.
Previous reports from the Washington State Patrol stated that Warren, if she was indeed the driver, was shot by officers trying to arrest her Saturday. At last report, she was transported to a hospital and was expected to survive her wounds. It’s unclear whether she remained in the hospital today.
The chase began at 1:38 p.m. with a burglary investigation at 3579 Clodius Road in Waitsburg. The caller told deputies that people moving into his former residence saw a white Toyota Prius at the home when they arrived to unpack, the document stated. The new homeowners told the deputies they realized the home had been or was being burglarized and left.
Deputies found empty handgun boxes on the floor of the home, but no one was inside, documents stated. WSP reported in an earlier release that two women allegedly robbed the home then fled in the stolen vehicle, which was from College Place with Oregon plates.
A deputy saw the car later east on Highway 12 and it led deputies on a chase reaching more than 100 mph, which was terminated when it approached Dixie when one woman exited and was arrested, according to the WSP. She may have been Cheyanne S. Weems, 29, records stated. She appeared in court Monday for investigation of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission, second-degree stolen property possession, and obstructing a law enforcement officer, but was released, records stated.
Weems told officers the driver was Warren, who was charged with residential burglary, stolen vehicle possession, and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, according to documents filed Tuesday.
Shortly thereafter, the pursuit started again with Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies following the car west on state Route 124, a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office release Tuesday stated. Walla Walla deputies, Washington State Patrol troopers, and Washington Department Fish & Wildlife officers joined in.
As the car entered Burbank, authorities used “stop sticks,” attempting to halt the vehicle, but were unsuccessful, the WWCSO release said. The car caused a collision and continued into Franklin County, where Pasco police, Franklin County deputies and Fish & Wildlife officers took over, the release stated.
The Prius ran over stop sticks, but continued and almost caused more collisions going back to Burbank, traveling east in the westbound lanes, the release stated. The car eventually was stopped with a pursuit intervention technique maneuver and ended up in the Highway 12 median, east of the state Route 124 overpass.
At about 4:30 p.m., an officer-involved shooting occurred, the Sheriff’s Office release stated. The woman driving displayed a firearm, and troopers and a deputy fired their guns, striking the woman. She barricaded herself in the car, but State Patrol SWAT members eventually arrested her and treated her for her injuries. She was taken to an unidentified hospital and was expected to live.
The shooting will be investigated by the Officer-Involved Shooting team, led by Richland and Benton counties, according to WSP.
Additionally, Warren is the name of the Pendleton woman wanted in connection with a theft from an elderly man July 24 in Milton-Freewater, confirmed Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Jim Littlefield, however no other identifying information on the suspect had been relayed to Umatilla County, Littlefield said, so that case was still under investigation.
People who have videos, photos or were witnesses to any of the events in this case can contact the Pasco Police Department at 509-545-3412.