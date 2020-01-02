Warrant issued for Oregon woman accused of fraud, theft

A bench warrant was issued Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for a Milton-Freewater woman accused of fraud and theft in multiple states totaling tens of thousands of dollars.
Marky L. Hill, 24, was charged locally with two counts of defrauding an innkeeper, second-degree organized retail theft, and third-degree theft.
Hill was tied to using or trying to use her Bancorp Chime prepaid debit Visa card earlier this year at Walla Walla businesses including three times at Comfort Inn and Suites, Walla Walla Garden Motel, multiple times at Taqueria Mi Pueblito, and Vape ‘N Goods, records stated.
Police also discovered Hill allegedly used the card at SD Car Audio in Pasco, as well as at Pioneer Auto Sales in Engelwood, Colo., for two vehicles, records stated. She has a non-extraditable warrant from Colorado, records stated, and police believed the two vehicles are in Walla Walla.
She allegedly bought items totaling or tried spending $43,219.02 in Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon, records stated. In the cases, she reportedly entered a code to override the card being declined at stores, which initially worked, but later stopped working.
Since Hill was summoned to her first appearance Monday, but failed to arrive, a warrant was granted by Judge John Lohrmann.