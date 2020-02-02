A warrant has been issued for a Milton-Freewater man accused of raping a woman in 2017.
Albert Pinedo, 57, was charged and a warrant issued Wednesday for third-degree rape after a woman told Walla Walla police about Pinedo's alleged crimes between Jan. 21 and Feb. 6, 2017.
The woman said Pinedo, her supervisor, had sexual contact with her against her wishes, court records stated. He also allegedly sent her unwanted photos of his genitalia, records showed.
The woman discovered Pinedo had similar relationships with a coworker and possibly another person, records stated. She reported his alleged crimes to Pinedo's supervisor, and he was suspended. He resigned the next day, records stated.