A bench warrant was issued Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court after a man accused of trying to break into an ATM in College Place in May was a no-show. However, he was caught Tuesday.
Felipe Madrigal Ledezma, 31, of College Place, failed to appear for his sentencing Monday, but was found and taken into custody at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday by College Place police and is in the Walla Walla County Jail.
Madrigal Ledezma allegedly tried breaking into the ATM at 8:33 p.m. May 2 at the Community Bank on Commercial Drive, however College Place police said he only succeeded in damaging the machine. He was caught on surveillance camera, according to records.
At 3:16 p.m. May 3, officers responded to the 100 block of Southeast 10th Street, and found Madrigal Ledezma and another man, who had a warrant, reports stated. The landlord said the man wouldn’t leave the property, records stated, and was arrested on the warrant, while Madrigal Ledezma was arrested for the ATM incident. However officers also found meth on him, records stated.
Madrigal Ledezma pleaded guilty on July 31 to second-degree malicious mischief, meth possession and using drug paraphernalia.