A warrant was issued for a man who pleaded guilty in April to first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Steven D. Lunsford, 55, who now lives in Salmon, Idaho, was charged in February 2018 with 15 counts of first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. However, 14 of the counts were dropped.
“The court issued a bench warrant (July 15) because he failed to appear for an interview with the Department of Corrections so they could complete a presentence investigation report,” according to Walla Walla County Prosecutor Jim Nagle.
His sentencing was rescheduled for Monday, but he again didn’t appear.
He was released in March 2018 on his own recognizance after his first appearance.
On May 10, 2015, file-sharing website Tiversa Inc. notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user uploaded videos of child pornography.
The case was referred to Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson, who connected the information to a house at 3 N. Madison St., according to court documents.
Lunsford, a registered sex offender, was reportedly living at that address. Detectives searched the home May 28, 2015, and found multiple files with child pornography on at least two devices and other files allegedly linking Lunsford to the case. Evidence provided by Tiversa also implicated Lunsford.
Charges on the case were filed three years after investigations, according to Prosecutor Jim Nagle, because his office suffered a backlog of cases after several homicides and serious assaults took place in 2015.