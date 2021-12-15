After several unsuccessful attempts to arrest a sex offender who failed to register with local authorities as required, Walla Walla police have arrested 22-year-old Byron J. Graham.
Graham was taken into custody Tuesday, Dec. 14, at about 9:15 p.m. at the Home Depot parking lot in College Place, according to a Walla Walla Police Department release.
Police located Graham three times Monday, Dec. 13, but he escaped on foot the first time and drove away the other times. The police department said because of a new Washington state law, officers were unable to give chase in the absence of an immediate threat to public safety.
Police located the vehicle that Graham had been driving and waited for him Tuesday. When police attempted to arrest him upon his return to the vehicle, Graham fled on a bicycle.
The report said police gave chase in a patrol car, and the pursuit ended in the Home Depot parking lot.
Graham is being held at the Walla Walla County Jail. In addition to his warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, he’s also now being held for investigation of eluding law enforcement.
