A local man accused of child sex crimes was taken back to jail after appearing in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday, April 16, for allegedly violating terms of his house arrest.
Walla Walla resident Ryan B.N. Dahlin, 31, was to remain at home wearing an ankle monitor while awaiting trial for charges that he allegedly raped and sexted a 12-year-old Walla Walla girl for several months in 2020.
Prosecutors said Dahlin left his home for 12 minutes in the middle of the night, and his ankle monitor was also tracked at Super 1 Foods in Walla Walla another time. Dahlin said the GPS "pings" were faulty, and he had never left his home.
Dahlin was initially called to court Thursday morning, but he phoned in instead and was told to appear in person Friday.
"I wouldn't risk my freedom for a 12-minute walk," Dahlin told Judge M. Scott Wolfram several times.
Jail staff said they could outfit Dahlin's residence with another device to assure the accuracy of the ankle monitor, if Wolfram didn't revoke Dahlin's release. Instead, the judge ordered Dahlin to appear in person Friday, where Dahlin and his attorney, Nicholas Holce, argued again that Dahlin had never left his home.
Holce said that even if Dahlin did leave for 12 minutes, he wasn't near any businesses or schools.
"He was in a residential area," said Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Stevenson. "The state doesn't have any tolerance for that."
Wolfram sided with prosecutors and revoked Dahlin's release and ordered him to be taken into custody.
Holce requested bail and Wolfram set it at $10,000 but didn't allow for a 10% "cash equivalent," which is often permitted for inmates.
"He's a potential threat," Wolfram said. "We will set bail at $10,000."
Dahlin asked if he could have 24 hours to get his home in order, including arrangements for his pets. Wolfram said he would need to have someone else do that for him.
Dahlin was led away by jail staff from the courtroom.
A pretrial hearing in Dahlin's rape case is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20.