The actions of two neurosurgeons employed by Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla is at the heart of the largest case involving health care fraud, elder abuse and patient harm in this region, according to an announcement Tuesday, April 12, by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Washington.
U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref’s office said in a press conference at her Spokane office that after fully cooperating with an investigation into two former spine surgeons who practiced at St. Mary between 2013 and 2018, Providence has agreed to pay $22.7 million to resolve allegations it fraudulently billed Medicare, Medicaid and other federal health care programs for medically unnecessary neurosurgery procedures.
Furthermore, the hospital was aware of at least some of what the surgeons were doing and provided incentives for doing high-profit surgeries during that time, Waldref said.
However, St. Mary allowed the surgeons to resign rather than report them to proper authorities, she said.
While the U.S. Attorney's office did not release the names of the surgeons, Dr. Jason Dreyer was found by state health care authorities in 2021 to have done unnecessary spine surgeries and more while practicing at St. Mary during that time period.
The Union-Bulletin is working to bring more of this story to readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.