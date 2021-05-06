A Walla Walla woman who pleaded guilty to stealing her grandmother's car was sentenced Thursday, April 29, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Kristen N. Sumerlin, 34, pleaded guilty to the crimes of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and second-degree theft. She was sentenced by Judge M. Scott Wolfram to 30 days in jail and $1,100 in fees and fines.
Wolfram accepted an agreed recommendation with prosecutors and the defendant that converted her jail time to community service and 12 months of community custody, plus enrollment in drug treatment.