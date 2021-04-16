A Walla Walla woman in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday, April 15, admitted to taking her grandmother's car without permission.

Kristen N. Sumerlin, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree taking of a vehicle without permission.

Sumerlin was arrested in April 2020 for investigation of possessing a stolen vehicle and in November 2019 for second-degree theft.

Prosecutors agreed to the amended charge on the April 2020 incident and noted that Sumerlin has no other criminal history.

She is scheduled to be sentenced April 29.

