More than two years after she was named in a drug bust in the 600 block of Pleasant Street, a Walla Walla woman pleaded guilty to one charge from the incident on Wednesday, May 5.
Lyssa L. Wallingford, 58, appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court and pleaded guilty to unlawfully using a building for drug purposes, a Class C felony.
The Washington state law in question has to do with someone responsible for a property — whether an owner or a renter — knowingly allowing a building to be used for manufacturing, storing, selling or delivering illicit drugs.
Wallingford is scheduled to be sentenced May 17 in Superior Court and she faces a maximum of five years in prison or up to a $10,000 penalty or both.
In January 2019, Wallingford was presented with five charges based on the drug bust by Walla Walla police where five people were arrested at a home in the 600 block of Pleasant Street.
Wallingford had one drug possession charge from that investigation, which would've been dismissed pursuant to the Washington state Supreme Court's dismissal of simple drug possession charges.