Walla Walla woman gets 22 years in federal prison for child porn

Katrina M. Adams, 27, of Walla Walla was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in federal prison for her role in producing and distributing child pornography.
Adams pleaded guilty Jan. 29 in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington to one count of conspiracy to produce child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.
She appeared again in court Tuesday where Judge W. Fremming Nielsen sentenced her to the 22-year term, which will be followed by a lifetime term of court supervision after she’s released from federal prison.
“Anyone who can prey upon, or allow someone to prey upon, a 2-year-old child represents the worst of the worst in our community,” Eben Roberts, a special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations out of Seattle, said in a prepared press release.
Roberts’ team helped lead the investigation.
“Let this be a warning to those who exploit children,” Roberts said.
U.S. District Attorney William Hyslop wrote in the release that Adams’ co-conspirator, Mikhail Yuriy Ageyev, 34, of Moses Lake, stumbled upon law enforcement through a series of CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
CyberTips are a tactic used by that organization to gather information on potential criminals that’s then sent to law enforcement for further investigation.
Hyslop explained these particular tips were sent to the Moses Lake Police Department. Ageyev was eventually arrested Nov. 18, 2017, and Adams was arrested shortly after.
The investigation uncovered multiple images and videos of child pornography, including many that had been produced by Ageyev and Adams involving Adams’ 2-year-old daughter.
“The victim in this case has had her life forever altered as a result of the actions of her mother both in abusing her and in permitting another to abuse her,” Hyslop said, according to the release. “The sentence imposed is necessary to protect her and the public.”
A federal grand jury in Spokane returned a multi-count indictment against Ageyev and Adams on Feb. 21, 2018, charging them with conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Ageyev, who is a citizen of Ukraine according the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, was previously sentenced on Jan. 28 to 50 years in federal prison for conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
According to the release, this case was considered part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Moses Lake Police Department and the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.
Assistant U.S. attorneys Alison Gregoire and James Goeke were prosecutors.