A Walla Walla woman was convicted after a three-day federal trial this week of cyberstalking a Montana man she met on a dating website.
Kathy A. Hendrickson, 60, was convicted by a jury of the crime on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release, according to a release from the Montana district of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 26.
According to the release, Hendrickson is currently in custody pending further proceedings.
The Walla Walla woman was accused of cyberstalking a man she met in Montana, hacking his email and sending threatening emails to him and to public officials in Montana.
The release states Hendrickson met the victim on a dating website sometime in 2015 or 2016. The prosecution argued in court that she used the victim’s email account to send “nasty” messages to his friends and threatening messages to herself via his email account.
She’s also accused of using the victim’s email account to send threatening messages to then-Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
The FBI investigated the case and identified Hendrickson as a suspect. After receiving a warrant to search her phone, evidence was found further connecting her to the crime, according to the release.
