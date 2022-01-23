A Walla Walla woman awaiting trial for allegedly using credit cards stolen from a mailbox was back in jail last week with her pre-trial release revoked after allegedly committing another crime.
Yasmeen Dalan, 19, faces a new charge of second-degree burglary after police say she was caught shoplifting from Walmart in College Place on Sunday, Jan. 16.
Dalan was arrested after a Walmart employee told police that Dalan may have put items into her purse and triggered an anti-theft alarm, according to the arresting document.
About $84 in merchandise was recovered, the report states.
Second-degree burglary is a Class B felony. Dalan is already charged with four felonies including second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree stolen property possession in connection with her prior arrest.
In that case, Dalan and her boyfriend, Dylan L. Cantrell, 19, of Walla Walla, are accused of stealing two credit cards from a mailbox on York Street, just outside Walla Walla, activating them and using them to make over $1,000 in purchases at Home Depot in College Place.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Judge M. Scott Wolfram revoked Dalan's Jan. 13 order of release on that case.
Dalan is scheduled to stand trial for her original charges on March 22.
Cantrell is scheduled for trial on Feb. 23. Meanwhile, he has been extradited to Oregon for warrants in Umatilla County. There, he faces charges of probation violation and failure to appear.
According to the Oregon warrant, Cantrell’s probation violations are connected with charges of stolen vehicle possession, unauthorized use of a vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief.
