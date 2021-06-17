A Walla Walla woman was arrested late Wednesday, June 16, for allegedly setting fire to her father's house.
Hannah R. Van Donge, 25, was arrested for investigation of first-degree arson.
No one was injured in the fire, according to the Walla Walla Fire Department, but damages are estimated at $18,000.
Firefighters went to the 1200 block of Whitman Street at 8:31 p.m. and had the fire under control 10 minutes later, according to the fire department's release.
The police report alleging arson states the fire started in Van Donge’s bedroom in the house she lived in with her father, Chad A. Van Donge.
He told investigators that his daughter said there was a fire in her room and then left the house. Firefighters witnessed her return to the scene and flee again, jumping over a fence, court documents state.
When she returned again later just after 9:40 p.m., she was arrested, according to the report.
Police believe there might have been an argument in the home and that the daughter might have set the fire by using a butane lighter on a chair in her bedroom, according to the arrest report.
Hannah Van Donge was being held at Walla Walla County Jail on $50,000 bond as of Thursday, June 17.