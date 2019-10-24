A Walla Walla woman accused of burning a 1-year-old girl with hot bathtub water in May appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday.
Ashley A. Fonger, 28, was charged on Oct. 8 with third-degree child assault on May 23, after the toddler was admitted to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for first- and second-degree burns on her buttocks, toes and feet.
On Monday, she said defense attorney William McCool would represent her, although he wasn't present. She also was allowed to remain out of jail on conditions, as she'd been summoned to the first appearance.
Hospital staff notified police, records stated, who investigated. Reports state the girl’s grandparents noticed blisters forming when they cared for her, after Fonger, the girl’s nanny, had watched her in the morning. The girl’s parents took her to the emergency room that evening.
According to court records, Fonger allegedly bathed the girl in hot water to clean up the girl’s vomit. Fonger initially denied bathing her, but later said she had put her in the tub briefly with not-too-hot water continuously draining because the girl didn’t like water.
A Seattle Children’s Hospital doctor told police the burn pattern was consistent with immersing in a tub of hot, shallow, accumulated water, records stated.